Local Woman, Ohio Man Face Felony Firearms Charges in Gun-Purchasing Scheme

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County woman is facing felony firearm charges after it was allegedly discovered she bought seven firearms and they ultimately ended up in the hands of an Ohio man who was not permitted to own a gun.

According to court documents, Erie-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Julie Marie Sylvester, of Oil City, and 52-year-old Walter Thomas Henry Mann, of Ohio, on July 13, 2022.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by a Task Force Officer for the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) regarding illegal firearms purchases involving Sylvester and 52-year-old Walter Thomas Henry Mann, of Ohio.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s Office on July 13, 2022, the task force officer presented probable cause received from investigators at the ATF and follow-up investigations by the ATF in Erie.

The ATF Crime Gun Intelligence Center (GCIC) reportedly identified several firearms purchases conducted by Julie Sylvester that “are indicative of straw purchase transactions.” Throughout the months of May 2020 until August 2020, numerous firearms transactions were conducted by Sylvester in which multiple firearms were purchased at different Federal Firearms Licensees (FFL) in a relatively short period, the complaint states.

Two of the firearms that were purchased by Sylvester were recovered in the Detroit, Michigan, and Akron, Ohio areas by law enforcement investigating unrelated crimes, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, GCIC revealed the following transactions related to this case:

– On May 13, 2020, Sylvester entered a firearms store in Polk Borough, Venango County, and purchased a Keltec Model Sub-2000, 9mm rifle. On August 16, 2020, the Akron Police Department recovered this firearm with a matching serial number. Sylvester did not report the firearm stolen.

– On June 22, 2020, Sylvester purchased two firearms at a sporting goods store in Meadville, Crawford County. On this date, she bought a Remington Arms, Model RP9, 9mm pistol, as well as a Smith and Wesson, Model M&P 40 Shield .40 caliber pistol.

– On July 31, 2020, Sylvester purchased two guns at a firearms store in Jackson Center, Mercer County. On this date, she bought a Phoenix Arms, Model HP25B, .25 caliber pistol, as well as a Taurus, Model G3, 9mm pistol.

– On August 7, 2020, Sylvester returned to the firearms store in Polk Borough and purchased two firearms, a Sar Arms, Model B6, 9mm pistol and an ISSC, Model 22, .22 caliber pistol. On December 27, 2020, the Detroit Police Department recovered this pistol, with a matching serial number that was purchased by Sylvester. The firearm was in the possession of a known person at the intersection of Marlowe Street and Puritan Avenue, in Detroit, Michigan. Sylvester did not report the firearm stolen.

On March 10, 2021, an ATF Special Agent conducted an interview with Sylvester at her residence on Park Avenue, in Oil City, Venango County, regarding the seven firearms she had purchased.

According to Sylvester, during the time she purchased the firearms, she was dating co-defendant Walter Mann, and had met him online through a dating app, the complaint states.

Sylvester stated Mann is originally from the New Jersey area but was living in the Cleveland, Ohio area when they began conversing. She also stated that she and Mann quickly started living together at her residence in Oil City and that Mann brought up the concept of having firearms at their residence for “protection,” the complaint indicates.

Sylvester later confirmed to the Special Agent that she made each of the seven purchases with Mann present, who would suggest which guns to purchase and give her money for each transaction, the complaint continues.

On May 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., the Task Force Officer for the ATF re-interviewed Sylvester at PSP Franklin. The officer read and explained to Sylvester her Miranda Rights, and Sylvester agreed to speak about the case, the complaint states.

Sylvester confirmed her earlier statements that she purchased a total of seven firearms that ultimately ended up in her “then-boyfriend’s (Mann) possession.” She also confirmed that each of the seven times she purchased a gun, Mann accompanied her to the store, told her which gun to buy, and gave her the money each time, according to the complaint.

Sylvester further told police that Mann stated he was not allowed to buy guns himself and that he took the guns and kept them under the mattress on his side of the bed, the complaint indicates.

She added he would leave the house with the guns and subsequently sell (or trade for drugs) each of the guns without her consent or knowledge. Later, Mann convinced her to purchase more guns as the cycle continued, the complaint notes.

Sylvester was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, in front of Judge Kirtland.

– Firearm Ownership – Duty of Other Persons, Felony 3

– Makes Any Materially False Oral Statement

– Materially false written statement – purchase, delivery, transfer of a firearm, Felony 3

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing for Sylvester is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3, at 10:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

According to court documents, the following charges were filed against Mann in District Judge Kirtland’s office:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2 (seven counts)

– Firearms Not To Be Carried without License, Felony 3 (seven counts)

– Conspiracy – Firearm Ownership – Duty of Other Persons, Felony 3 (seven counts)

– Conspiracy – Makes Any Materially False Oral Statement (seven counts)

– Conspiracy – Penalties – Sales to Ineligible Transferee (seven counts)

A preliminary hearing for Mann has not yet been scheduled.

