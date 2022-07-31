 

12th Annual Jen Zacherl Memorial Cruz-In Set for Today

Sunday, July 31, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Cruise-In-1024x1024LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The 12th Annual Jen Zacherl Memorial Cruz-In is scheduled for today–Sunday, July 31–at the Antler Club of Lucinda.

Rain or shine, the Knight Cruisers event will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for cars, trucks, jeeps, bikes, and tractors.

There is no registration fee.

T-shirts and dash plaques will be given to the first 200 cars.

There will be cash prizes, door prizes, a Chinese auction, and a handmade quilt raffle.

All proceeds benefit St. Joe’s Church.

For more information, call Chip at 814-319-2756, Ken at 814-226-8109, or Tim at 814-226-4227.

The Antler Club is located at 231 Sunset Drive, Lucinda, Pa.

For more information, visit antlerclub.com


