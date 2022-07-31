Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Limestone man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning.

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, was the victim of the deadly crash that occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that Rhoads’ death is ruled accidental while the cause of death is blunt force trauma.

He pronounced Rhoads deceased at 4:43 a.m.

Dyllan was a 2017 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School where he was a part of the baseball team and very active in FFA (Future Farmers of America).

He was currently employed as a truck driver at B&W Smith Excavating, of Clarion.

He is survived by his mother, Cassie Costan Rhoads, and her significant other, Dave Beary; his father, Terry L. Rhoads, and his significant other, Connie Duminske; three sisters, Megan Rhoads, Aundra Justice, and her husband, Seth, and Kayleigh “Smo” Rhoads; two brothers, Jeremy Rhoads and Stephen Mariani and his wife, Marissa; a niece, Gracilyn; four nephews, Hayden, Brock, Kole, and Kolby; his maternal grandmother, Cassandra Costan; an uncle, Bill Costan and his wife, Patti; and his cousin, Sophia Costan.

For a complete obituary, follow this link: https://www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Dyllan-Rhoads/#!/Obituary.

