 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Limestone Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville

Sunday, July 31, 2022 @ 08:07 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police lineSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Limestone man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning.

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, was the victim of the deadly crash that occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that Rhoads’ death is ruled accidental while the cause of death is blunt force trauma.

He pronounced Rhoads deceased at 4:43 a.m.

Dyllan was a 2017 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School where he was a part of the baseball team and very active in FFA (Future Farmers of America).

He was currently employed as a truck driver at B&W Smith Excavating, of Clarion.

He is survived by his mother, Cassie Costan Rhoads, and her significant other, Dave Beary; his father, Terry L. Rhoads, and his significant other, Connie Duminske; three sisters, Megan Rhoads, Aundra Justice, and her husband, Seth, and Kayleigh “Smo” Rhoads; two brothers, Jeremy Rhoads and Stephen Mariani and his wife, Marissa; a niece, Gracilyn; four nephews, Hayden, Brock, Kole, and Kolby; his maternal grandmother, Cassandra Costan; an uncle, Bill Costan and his wife, Patti; and his cousin, Sophia Costan.

For a complete obituary, follow this link: https://www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Dyllan-Rhoads/#!/Obituary.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.