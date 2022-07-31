VanTassel, Fink Score a Pair of Victories for Sonic MMA

ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – It was an exciting night for Team Sonic fighters from Sonic Jiu Jitsu and MMA of Franklin at “Clash at the Casino” last Saturday.

(Pictured above: Tyler VanTassel)

Both Tyler VanTassel, of Knox, and Logan Fink, of Franklin, scored victories in the cage at the amateur event on Saturday, July 23, hosted by Bizzaro Promotions at Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie.

Tyler VanTassel came out strong and finished strong. In a dominating showing, VanTassel ended the fight with a KO at 1:35 of the first round. VanTassel is also 2-0 in the cage, his first win coming in November of last year via submission. That bout was also in Erie.

VanTassel told exploreClarion.com, “I’d like to thank my team and training partners at Sonic Jiu Jitsu. I’d also like to thank my parents Stewart and Shannon and my girlfriend Brittany for all of their support during my fight camp. I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received. I remember after the victory my phone couldn’t handle all the messages from all the people back home, and that is an awesome feeling.”

After a tough first round, Logan Fink came out victorious in the final second of the third round. With less than a second to go, the referee stepped in to stop the fight as Fink secured the armbar for the win against his opponent at 1:59 in the third round. This is the second win for Fink, who is now 2-0 in the cage. Both victories came via submission, his first in November of last year in Erie.

“For me, fighting isn’t about proving anything to anyone except myself. It’s about pushing through uncomfortable boundaries to get to the win. It’s about the process of training and becoming mentally bulletproof before stepping into that cage. It releases energy and emotions I didn’t even know I had before starting this sport. Fighting feels natural to me, and I know it’s odd, but the chaos is where I find myself, and that’s when I’m having the most fun.”

VanTassel and Fink both train under former two-time champ Ben “Sonic” Quigley at Sonic Jiu Jitsu and MMA of Franklin.

When asked what’s next, Quigley candidly said, “We’re coming for the titles!”

Team Sonic fighters anticipate representing Sonic Jiu Jitsu and MMA of Franklin in September in Ohio.

For more information on Sonic Jiu Jitsu and MMA, follow their Facebook page here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.