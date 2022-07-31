Redbank School Board Member Found Guilty of Criminal Mischief, Second Man Charged With Trespassing

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley School Board member was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal mischief for reportedly damaging a man’s four-wheeler.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 9, 2022, filed the following summary charge against 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Bell was found guilty of the above charge during a summary trial on Wednesday, July 27, in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill who presided over the trial after Judge Miller recused himself.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred at a camp on Kelly Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County, involving Bell and 24-year-old Aaron Reece Wilson, of New Bethlehem, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

According to a non-traffic citation, police say Dee Bell intentionally damaged Wilson’s four-wheeler with channel locks, causing $260.26 worth of damage.

He was required to pay restitution for the damage, as well as $265.25 in additional fines, bringing the total penalty to $525.51.

According to another non-traffic citation filed on June 9, 2022, Aaron Wilson knowingly entered the camp of Dee Bell located on Kelly Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County. Bell gave Wilson notice against trespassing to Wilson “by actual communication.”

Court documents indicate Wilson was found guilty of the following summary charge in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill on Wednesday, July 27:

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication To Actor, Summary

A total fine of $265.25 was imposed on Wilson.

