The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.