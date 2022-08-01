Clarion Bobcat 5k Trail Run & Walk Set for Wednesday

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Bobcat 5k Trail Run and Walk is set for Wednesday, August 3.

The race is slated to start at 7:00 p.m. at Clarion County Park, located off Doe Run Road, in Shippenville, Clarion County.

The cost is $30.00 per runner.

The Kids Race will start at 7:40 p.m. and the cost is $5.00 per runner.

Cross country teams can register for $100.00 per team.

Registration ends at 10:59 a.m. on August 3. Otherwise, there will be a race-day registration before the race with an additional $5.00 fee.

To sign up, visit runsignup.com, or contact Herb Cratt at [email protected]

