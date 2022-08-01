Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Double Cherry Pie

Add this awesome fruit pie to your next picnic!

Ingredients

3 – 14-1/2 oz. cans pitted tart cherries, undrained

1 cup dried cherries



1/2 teaspoon almond extract1 cup sugar1/4 cup cornstarch1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg9″ pastry for double-crust pie1 tablespoon butter

Directions

~Drain cherries, reserving one cup of juice. Set cherries aside.

~In a small saucepan, combine dried cherries and reserved juice. Bring to a boil; let stand for five minutes. Drain and set aside to cool.

~In a large bowl, combine the tart cherries, dried cherries, and extract. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, salt, and nutmeg. Add to cherry mixture; toss to coat.

~Divide dough in half so that one portion is slightly larger than the other. Roll out the larger portion to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Transfer pastry to pie plate. Trim pastry even with edges. Pour filling into crust. Dot with butter.

~Roll out the remaining pastry to fit the top of the pie. Place over filling. Trim, seal, and flute edges. Cut slits in pastry. Bake at 375° for 40 to 45 minutes (or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly). Cover edges with foil during the last 30 minutes to prevent over-browning, if necessary. Cool on a wire rack.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

=

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.