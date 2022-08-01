 

Donald W. “Donnie” Ray, Jr.

Monday, August 1, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eReFLwZ0twyDonald W. “Donnie” Ray, Jr., 54, of Oak Ridge passed away, Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.

Born on May 21, 1968, in Brookville, he was the son of Donald W. and Vicky (Nulph) Ray, Sr.

Donnie worked for the Laborer’s Union Local 952 for JC Lee.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

He was a member of the New Bethlehem VFW.

He married Angela (Polka) Ray on February 14, 1992, and she survives.

He is also survived by three daughters, Dawnelle Ray of Oak Ridge, Leah Ray of New Bethlehem, and Shayla Ray Gazzo of Rimersburg, four granddaughters that were his legacy and pride and joy, Mya Corry, Sophia Gazzo, Waylynn Nulph, and Stella Gazzo, his parents, Donald W. and Vicky Ray, Sr. of New Bethlehem, and a sister, Cindy Whyte of New Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn and Vernon Nulph, and Alton W. Ray, Jr., and Shirley U. Ray.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams and longtime friend Rick Burford officiating.

Interment will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


