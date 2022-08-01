Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, passed away early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022 due to an unexpected side-by-side accident.

He was born on October 16, 1998 in Clarion; a son of Cassie Costan Rhoads and Terry L. Rhoads.

Dyllan was a 2017 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School where he was apart of the Baseball team and very active in FFA.

He was currently employed as a truck driver at B&W Smith Excavating of Clarion.

Dyllan was a member of the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 and enjoyed riding, hunting, fishing, especially in Lake Erie, and spending time with his family and friends.

As Dyllan would always say “Skinning bucks and driving trucks” or “How YOU Doing?” -Norbit.

He is survived by his mother, Cassie, and her significant other, Dave Beary, his father, Terry, and his significant other, Connie Duminske; 3 sisters, Megan Rhoads, Aundra Justice and her husband, Seth, and Kayleigh “Smo” Rhoads; 2 brothers, Jeremy Rhoads and Stephen Mariani and his wife, Marissa; a niece, Gracilyn; and 4 nephews, Hayden, Brock, Kole, and Kolby.

He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Cassandra Costan; an uncle, Bill Costan and his wife, Patti; and his cousin, Sophia Costan.

Dyllan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles E. “Porkie” Costan; his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Josephine Rhoads; his paternal step grandmother, Hope Rhoads; a nephew, Charles Marquis Justice; a niece, Aubrey Zeniajene Justice; and his beloved dog, Max.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dyllan’s honor to the Clarion Moose Lodge #101, 401 Grand Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.