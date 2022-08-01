Featured Local Job: Food Delivery Service Workers

The Nutrition Group now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers Full-time & Part-time for Ford City Commissary

Duties include preparing and/or delivering meals to the Armstrong Co Jail, Indiana, & Clarion Counties.

Competitive Wages are offered. Sign on bonuses after 30 and 90 days worked.

Paid Holidays and Vacation.

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or in person at 105 Valley View Dr, Ford City, PA 16226. Call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview.

EOE/AA Compliant.



