Larry Robert Holt

Monday, August 1, 2022 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ssnZXQTAnyTOJLarry Robert Holt age 79 of Rockdale Road Falls Creek, PA; died on Thursday July 28, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab Center.

Born on October 6, 1942 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late Robert “Pat” and Katherine McKay Holt.

Larry was a 1960 graduate of the Brockway High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1961 and served until March of 1981.

In January of 1964 and for the remainder of his military career he served in the ASA (Army Security Agency) as a Morse Code Interceptor, and saw active duty from 1970 to 1971 in the Vietnam War.

After his 20 year career in the Army he went on to become a Deputy Game Warden from 1986 to 1994.

In 1984 he was elected a Constable for Washington Twp. and held this position until 1992.

Larry then enrolled in and graduated from the IUP Municipal Police Officer Course and worked as a part time Brookville Boro Police officer from 1988 to 2002, and as a security guard at Treasure Lake from 1990 to 2007.

He officially retired from a lifetime of serving the public in April of 2007.

He is survived by a daughter Tammy (Chip) Sawyer of Brockway; a son Robert (Melanie) Holt of Falls Creek; a brother Ronald (Beverly) Holt also of Falls Creek.

Larry is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.csfhinc.com.


