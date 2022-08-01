 

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle While Changing Tire on Interstate 80

Monday, August 1, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

coronerWOLF CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a man who was struck and killed while changing his tire along Interstate 80 in Mercer County. 

According to Mercer-based State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, as an unknown vehicle was traveling west in the right lane of Interstate 80, near mile marker 25.6, in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.

Police say the operator of another vehicle, identified as Daniel Lee Leinen, was outside his disabled vehicle along the right shoulder of the roadway while changing his driver’s side rear tire. The passing-by vehicle then struck Leinen with its front passenger side.

Leinen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further details were released.


