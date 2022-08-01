Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say a 1980 Honda CB750K motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Jay E. Vinroe, of Butler, struck a deer on the roadway, causing him to fall off the bike. He suffered a severe head laceration.

Vinroe was airlifted from the scene by Life Flight to Allegheny General Hospital.

He was not using a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.

