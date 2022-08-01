 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision in I-80 Work Zone in Clarion Township

Monday, August 1, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released details on a two-vehicle accident that occurred in a work zone on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Thursday evening. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, in a work zone on Interstate 80, near mile marker 64, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2022 Ram truck was traveling in the right lane of I-80 at a slow rate of speed due to a work zone ahead while it started to drift over into the left lane and struck a 2020 Volvo truck that was in the left lane.

The Ram’s trailer on the left rear side struck the right passenger side of the Volvo, causing minor scrape damage, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The drivers’ names were not released.


