State Police Calls: Police Investigating Assault in Harmony Township

Monday, August 1, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State-PoliceArea state police responded to the following calls.

Police Investigating Assault in Harmony Township

Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding an assault at a location along Fleming Hill Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County, around 3:54 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 51-year-old Harmony woman, sustained injuries.

A known 21-year-old West Hickory man was arrested and charged accordingly, police said.

His name was not released.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

PSP Clarion investigated an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle incident along Bela Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2016 Yamaha was stolen sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

The victim is listed as a 65-year-old Rimersburg woman.

DUI in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of DUI in the area of South 5th Avenue and Boundary Street, in Clarion Township, around 5:48 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

The arrestee is listed as a 53-year-old Shippenville man.

The vehicle is listed as a 2018 Jeep.


