Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Route 949 Closed Until Mid August

Monday, August 1, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

route-949CORSICA, Pa. – State Route 949 between Corsica and Sigel in Jefferson County is expected to be closed until mid-August due to a bridge replacement project.

(Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Company)

Through August 17, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Mill Run Bridge. The area affected is between the intersections of Catholic Church Road and Oakdale Road.

294998772_5068146559962398_2230289392441835554_n

State Route 949 will be closed to traffic in this area for the duration of the replacement.

To detour from North of the project, motorists can use State Route 36 South to I-80 West to Exit 73: Corsica to State Route 949 North. From South of the project, motorists should use State Route 949 South, to I-80 East to Exit 78: Sigel/Brookville, to State Route 36 North, to State Route 949 South.

This is part of a $2 million project to replace three bridges – Pine Run, Mill Run and Keys Run. The full project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


