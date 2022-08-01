 

Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius

Monday, August 1, 2022 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bYbfyLtO5Uug0UVicki Jo Colwell Brosius, age 87, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Born June 21, 1935, in Widnoon, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. Colwell and Leona Cobbett Colwell.

She was a graduate of Kittanning High School.

Vicki married Gareth J. “Gary” Brosius on January 21, 1955, and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2003.

She worked for Sylvania in Brookville, Big Rivers Manufacturing in Kittanning, Grandview in Clarion, and retired from A Plus after 13 years of service.

Vicki was a member of the Widnoon Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

She also held memberships in the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 Auxiliary where she was a former President of both Western PA and Tri County, New Bethlehem Fire Company Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, ceramics, decorating cakes, the Redbank C.B. Club, and spending time with her family.

Vicki is survived by her children: Nevadia Sue Mong and her husband, William, of Titusville; Jeff Brosius and his wife, Marsha, of Kellersburg, and Frank Brosius and his wife, Shelly, of Widnoon; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Rachel) Mong, Melissa (Nicholaus) Silka, Kiyle Brosius (Paul), Devin Brosius, Austin Brosius, Eric Himes, Michael Himes and Susan (Andrew) Nicoli, and 10 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Traister of Widnoon and her beloved pets, cats Peanut and Shadow, and dog Jager.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vicki was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexis Nicole Brosius; an infant grandson; sister, Naomi Repko, and brothers-in-law Gerald Traister and John Repko.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lois Jackson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Vicki Jo Brosius to the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354, 440 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or New Bethlehem Fire Company, P.O. Box 39, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Vicki’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


