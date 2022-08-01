William C. “Bill” Rader, Jr., 71, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brave battle with cancer.

He was born on July 28, 1951 in Brookville; son of the late William C. Rader, Sr. and Jean McCleary Coachman.

Bill was a graduate of Union High School, class of 1969.

He then graduated from Butler Community College majoring in Computer Technology.

Bill moved to Oil City where he began working with Northwest Bank.

He then worked for Quaker State until they moved to Texas.

Lastly, Bill was employed by Conair, now IPEG in Franklin.

He worked as a PC Specialist until his retirement in November of 2018.

Bill continued working there part-time until shortly before his passing.

He was of the protestant faith.

Bill enjoyed American History and Sci-fi.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Ruffner and her husband, Bill, of Treasure Lake and his uncle, James McCleary of Miola; along with 2 great nephews.

He is also survived by special friend, Kathy Johnson.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Susan Hulihan and Rhonda Turner and 2 nephews, William Hulihan and David Hulihan.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Interment will take place in the Miola Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.