Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

