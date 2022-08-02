 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.