 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

88-Year-Old Local Woman Scammed Out of $5,000

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police CarFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was scammed out of $5,000.00 last week by a man pretending to be an attorney.

Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence on Breezemont Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report of theft by deception on Tuesday, July 26, around 4:00 p.m.

According to police, an 88-year-old Clarington woman was scammed out of $5,000.00 cash by an unknown man who identified himself as an attorney. The man told the victim that one of her family members was incarcerated and needed to be bailed out.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.