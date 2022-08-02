88-Year-Old Local Woman Scammed Out of $5,000

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was scammed out of $5,000.00 last week by a man pretending to be an attorney.

Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence on Breezemont Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report of theft by deception on Tuesday, July 26, around 4:00 p.m.

According to police, an 88-year-old Clarington woman was scammed out of $5,000.00 cash by an unknown man who identified himself as an attorney. The man told the victim that one of her family members was incarcerated and needed to be bailed out.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

