AAA: Western Pa. Gas Prices More Than 40 Cents Lower Than Last Month

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are nine cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.507 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Today’s average in the region is 42 cents lower than a month ago.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.507

Average price during the week of July 25, 2022: $4.591

Average price during the week of August 2, 2021: $3.305

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.557 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.466. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.529 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $4.481.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.404 Altoona

$4.635 Beaver

$4.573 Bradford

$4.422 Brookville

$4.523 Butler

$4.562 Clarion

$4.477 DuBois

$4.460 Erie

$4.491 Greensburg

$4.504 Indiana

$4.448 Jeannette

$4.511 Kittanning

$4.497 Latrobe

$4.496 Meadville

$4.521 Mercer

$4.441 New Castle

$4.473 New Kensington

$4.499 Oil City

$4.539 Pittsburgh

$4.467 Sharon

$4.600 Uniontown

$4.558 Warren

$4.549 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen 14 cents over the past week to $4.21. Today’s average is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.04 more than a year ago. Additionally, gasoline is now below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.52 million barrels per day to 9.25 million barrels per day last week. The estimated rate is 80,000 barrels per day lower than last year, but it could slow pump price decreases if the trend holds. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.3 million barrels to 225.1 million barrels, signaling that higher demand reduced inventory last week.

New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.20 to settle at $98.62. Crude prices increased last week as market concerns eased about weakening demand this summer and the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.5 million barrels to 422.1 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.