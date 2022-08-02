Ann Noreen (Gesin) Cherico passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after 90 spirited years surrounded by her family.

Ann was born on December 27, 1931 in Warren, PA to the late Orville and Genevieve (DeSmet) Gesin.

She was the oldest of six siblings and mother to eleven children.

Ann graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1949 and was a member of National Honor Society.

On August 2, 1950, Ann married Joseph W. Cherico at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Clarion. They were married 55 years until his passing.

Ann was a member of the IC Church and was heavily involved with the IC School and Clarion Area High School in all her kids’ activities, clubs and shenanigans.

She enjoyed spending time at the Wolf’s KOA Campground at her self-claimed campsite #62 as well as going on several family RV road trips from Cook Forest to the shores of Ocean City and Florida.

Ann, most famously known locally as Nana Cherico, set the standard for being a loving and active grandmother to all who sat, learned, and laughed with her.

In this role to her 23 grandchildren, Nana was a constant babysitter, school and church volunteer, enthusiastic storyteller, avid book reader, car cruiser & weekend traveler, experienced thrifty retail shopper – especially of great smelling lotions and an incredible cook for many weekly Sunday Italian family lunches.

She loved her kisses and companionship from her little dog Joey.

Ann lived independently in her large Victorian home on 7th Avenue until two and half years ago when she moved to Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Shippenville.

Most recently, Ann mastered the art of using FaceTime at the age of 90, despite having many verbal battles with her iPhone helper Siri, before (and during) her calls to her family.

She also was not afraid of indulging in the occasional Coors Light beer, even in the months and hours leading up to her death; she sipped her beer as she listened to the works of Elvis Presley, Reba McEntire, Alabama, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, her weed friend Willie Nelson and George Strait.

Ann is survived by her children, Susan (Richard) Coursey of Erie, Susan Cherico of Clarion, Michael (Tracy) Cherico of Miola, Eileen Burks of Harleysville, PA; J. Fred (Kim) Cherico of Shippenville; Paul (Vicki) Cherico of Albertville, AL; Rose (David) Neiswonger of Strattanville; Angelia (Scott) Burns of Clarion; and Christine (Paul) Vacanti of Clarion; her 23 grandchildren, Brian Coursey, Julie (Lester) Botkin, Alexandra (Josh) Seabol, Adriani Cherico, Megan (Aaron) Kramer, Derrick (Parris) Cherico, Damien (Maggie) Cherico, Christie (Frank) Riccobono, David Joseph (Angela) Burks, Melissa (Tom) Banes, Jonathan Burks, Nicholas Cherico, Ava Cherico, Luca Cherico, Blake (Kelsea) Cherico, Jordan Cherico, Logan Cherico, Vincent (Kaity) Neiswonger, Marissa (Josh) McClain, Giorgio (Leah) Neiswonger, Alexis (Matt) Kurtas, Carina Burns, and Conner Nichols; and 26 great grandchildren, Lester and Samantha Botkin, Reese, Brynn, Vallen, Declann, and Evynn Cherico, Victoria Burks, Frankie, Gavin and Nick Riccobono, Daniel, Everett and Hadley Burks, Joseph, Gianna, Melania and Anthony Banes, Walker Cherico, Capri, Mira, and Leo Neiswonger, Isabella, Brock and Brody McClain, and Amelia Neiswonger.

Ann is also survived by her younger siblings, Rita (Henry) Beary, Kathy (Tom) Shattenberg, John Gesin and Marilyn (Alex) Forbes, sister-in-law Doris Cherico, brother-in-law Victor Cherico, and her many lovable nieces and nephews of both the Gesin and Cherico families and a special high school friend, Virginia Martin.

She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Robert Gesin and his wife Ann Gesin, son-in-law David Burks, grandson Daniel Burks, her sons Joseph, Vincent and Bruce and her loving, joyful and caring husband, Joseph W. Cherico, who proceeded her in death on March 9, 2006.

Fred, Kim, Nick, Ava and Luca would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation and to the many dedicated and caring in home-health aides from VNA Extended Care and WRC In-Home Solutions that have assisted us with Nana over the last decade to help her live as her strong-willed and independent self.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg with Rev. Michael Polinek and Father William McGuirk co-officiating.

A Celebration of Life gathering will immediately follow Mass at The Haskell House, 500 Main Street, Clarion.

In the true spirit of Nana, bright colored attire is welcomed and encouraged to reflect the vibrant personality and love of Ann.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be made to Charitable Deeds and Services, 3009 Knight Town Road, Shippenville, PA 16254 or the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 to continue the spread of love that Nana had for helping people and furry companions.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

