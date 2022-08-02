Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bleu Cheese Potato Chips

This recipe is the perfect addition to your weekend gatherings!

Ingredients

1 – 8-1/2 oz. package kettle-cooked potato chips

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped



8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled6 green onions, chopped1 cup crumbled bleu cheese

Directions

-Preheat the broiler.

-In a 15x10x1-in. baking pan, arrange potato chips in an even layer. Top with remaining ingredients.

-Broil four to five inches from heat for two to three minutes or until cheese begins to melt. Serve immediately.

-Makes 10 servings.

