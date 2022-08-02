Clarion University Softball Recognized by NFCA for Academic Success in 2021-22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – More than 7,500 collegiate student-athletes and a host of teams across all divisions of college softball were recognized for their academic achievement on Monday, as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) revealed its Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2021-22 academic year.

This year 15 members of the Golden Eagle softball team made the cut, and the team as a whole was recognized for their cumulative GPA.

This year the Golden Eagle softball team recorded a 3.34 team GPA, which ranked them among the best in NCAA Division II. Three Golden Eagles – Megan Anderson , Brooke Cline and Beka McClymonds – finished the year with perfect 4.0 grade point averages. In total, 15 members of the team earned individual All-America Scholar-Athlete honors.

Here is the list of this year’s academic honorees:

Megan Anderson

Brooke Cline

Ashley DeWeese

Allison Gilliam

Amber Gilliam

Carissa Giordano

Lauren Hartman

Rachel Helsley

Chelsea Liroff

Beka McClymonds

Hannah Norton

Zoe Ott

Alyssa Stitt

Kendyl Switzer

Makenzie Wolfe

