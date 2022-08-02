 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Softball Recognized by NFCA for Academic Success in 2021-22

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

anderson_01LOUISVILLE, Ky. – More than 7,500 collegiate student-athletes and a host of teams across all divisions of college softball were recognized for their academic achievement on Monday, as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) revealed its Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2021-22 academic year.

This year 15 members of the Golden Eagle softball team made the cut, and the team as a whole was recognized for their cumulative GPA.

This year the Golden Eagle softball team recorded a 3.34 team GPA, which ranked them among the best in NCAA Division II. Three Golden Eagles – Megan AndersonBrooke Cline and Beka McClymonds – finished the year with perfect 4.0 grade point averages. In total, 15 members of the team earned individual All-America Scholar-Athlete honors.

Here is the list of this year’s academic honorees:

Megan Anderson
Brooke Cline
Ashley DeWeese
Allison Gilliam
Amber Gilliam
Carissa Giordano
Lauren Hartman
Rachel Helsley
Chelsea Liroff
Beka McClymonds
Hannah Norton
Zoe Ott
Alyssa Stitt
Kendyl Switzer
Makenzie Wolfe


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.