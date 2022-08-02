Featured Local Job: Clerical Assistant

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins currently has and opening for a Clerical Assistant.

Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, handling online and phone reservations, entering accounts receivables and payables in QuickBooks, shipping items, completing monthly reports in Microsoft Excel, filing, balancing check registers, ordering supplies, and scheduling cleaning staff. Other duties as required.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), have good communication skills, and work well with others, basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday part-time 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Position is all year round but reduced hours during December through March each year.

Pay commensurate with experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

If interested, please complete an application in person at Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins office, 2808 Forest Road, Vowinckel, PA 16217. You may also call for additional information: 814-927-6922.

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins is an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.