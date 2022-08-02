 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Elementary Teacher

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Christian School is now accepting applications for a Full-time Elementary Teacher.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary or Early Childhood Education is preferred. Candidates must have clearances.

Please send a letter of interest, resume, teaching certificate, three references, and required clearances to:

Mrs. Lisa Smith, Administrator

Clarion Christian School
15952 Route 322, Suite 2
Clarion, PA 16214

or email [email protected]

Submit applications by August 8, 2022. Clarion Christian School will continue to receive applications until the position is filled.


