From Monster Trucks to Clarion Land Services: Tony Ochs is Enjoying the Best of Both Worlds

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Anthony Ochs is comfortable behind the wheel of any vehicle, big or small, so he decided to jump-start his own business in landscaping.

Ochs opened Clarion Land Services, which offers a full range of land services: excavating, grading, natural driveway installation and repair, basement and footer pouring, hauling, yard installations, stump removal, clearing, ditching, utility trenching, home site prep, and drainage.

“Drainage is the most important,” Ochs said. “Without the proper water drainage, you can expect costly damage to your home and property.”

Ochs said starting the land services business was a natural choice for him. He grew up running tractors and driving whatever he could get to move, so going from Monster Jam to Clarion Land Service was easy.

“I’ve always had a passion for operating anything there is to operate,” he said. “After playing in the dirt with Monster Jam for several years, I figured I would give it a go operating equipment as a business. At the height of the pandemic, I attended a CDL and equipment operating school to further hone my operating skills and knowledge.”

The best part of Clarion Land Services, according to Ochs, is that he does not have to hang up his monster truck keys.

“The beautiful thing about my monster truck racing is that the championship series is during the winter months,” he said. “Those months are slow in the dirt-moving industry up north. I get to run monster trucks and operate my business. It’s the best of both worlds!”

Ochs flies to monster truck events on the weekends, so his weekdays are busy moving dirt with his new business. He said as an Army combat veteran and helicopter technician, he is focused on perfection.

“Perfection has been engrained into my mind,” he said. “What makes us stand out is attention to detail. Many excavating contractors rush to get the job done, cutting corners, and missing important steps in the project. We will ensure after task is executed with military precision.”

Ochs’ experience as a veteran give him a different perspective as a business owner. He served just over a decade in the Army – two tours in Afghanistan, one in Iraq, and a multinational operation in Kuwait. The uses the lessons from the military to fuel his new career.

“I think loyalty to the mission and goals is the number one thing,” he said. “I have a duty to accomplish every task to the best of my ability. I have the integrity to be honest and fair in my work and to the customer.”

Ochs stressed that he intends to make honest assessments of projects and provide recommendations that are in the best interests of his customers.

“We will accomplish every task according to state and local regulations, if applicable, and exceed the customers’ expectations,” he added.

More about Clarion Land Services can be found on its website.

