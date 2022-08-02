 

Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 09:08 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KFGd1yqh3ovMGerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, passed away at 2:23 A.M. Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver, PA, after a lengthy battle with post Covid complications.

Born in Titusville, PA, on April 28, 1960, he was the son of Gerald & Karol McClellan Reed.

He was raised in Rouseville, PA, and attended Rouseville and Oil City Schools.

Mr. Reed was a 3 year veteran of the United States Navy serving from April 7, 1978 – August 20, 1981.

Bruce had been employed many years at Castle Homes in Knox, PA.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and racing, especially dirt track.

Bruce also enjoyed reading and could always be found at the Oil City Library.

He was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.

Bruce is survived by his three children: Jessica Crissman & Mike Wellman of Erie, Bryan Reed & Nicole Snyder of Oil City, Camie Jean Fries of Ohio; 6 grandchildren: Ryan Snyder, Karissa Reed, Kaden Smathers, Mackenna Crissman, Hunter Crissman and Maryjane Wellman.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated.

A Family remembrance and lunch will be held on Saturday Aug. 6 at 2:00 P.M. at the Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave., Oil City, PA, 16301.

The Reinsel funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com


