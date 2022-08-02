Lori L. Weeter, 62, of Cranberry, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Lori was born in Clarion on August 26, 1959.

She was the daughter of the late William P. and Doris Grant Craig.

She was a 1977 graduate of Union High School.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, puzzles, and most especially spending time with her grandkids.

Lori had worked at Clarion Hospital, where she worked in the payroll department.

Surviving are three children, Aaron Weeter and his wife, Monica, of Oil City, A. Benjamin Weeter and his fiancé, Shayne, of Leominster, MA, and Jordan Weeter of Knox; four grandchildren, Macy, Allie, Isla, and Owen Weeter; her siblings, Kathy Mazzoni of Sligo, Libby Ochs of Lucinda, Kelly DiGammarino of Sligo, Brent Craig of Sligo, and Jason Craig of Clarion, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by a son, Adam Weeter and a sister, Jamie Yoder.

Friends and family will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 SR 257, Seneca, from 10:00 a.m. – Noon Wednesday.

A funeral service will follow at Noon.

Interment will follow at Knox Union Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

