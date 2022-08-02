M. Celia Waringa, 99, passed away Friday, July 28, 2022 at her home in Clarion.

She was born on June 18, 1923, in Cadogan, PA.

She was the daughter of Marguerite Hayes and Leo H Garbarino.

She married Owen Smith in Denver, CO in 1944 at the Chapel of Lowry Army Air Core Base.

They were the parents of Owen M Smith III and Nancy Smith Frank.

Celia loved to travel and over her lifetime she lived in Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, Florida,and Pennsylvania.

Celia loved hosting her many nieces and nephews as they traveled across the country throughout the 60’s and 70’s.

Celia was always up for participating in their adventures.

She was always the most young at heart.

Celia was the youngest of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her siblings Hayes, Jimmy, Billy, Virginia (Linnan), George, Jean Marie (Kunkle), Eddie, Marguerite (Lahr) and Johnny Garbarino, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

