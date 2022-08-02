No Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Crash in Brady Township

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in East Brady on Thursday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, along State Route 68, near the Outlook Inn restaurant, in Brady Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Brandon S. Smith, of Sligo, was traveling north on SR 68 in a 2009 Suzuki SX4 when he failed to see a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 18-year-old Elijah S. Wiles, of Worthington.

Wiles was stopped in the right lane and waiting to make a left turn into the Outlook Inn.

Smith applied his brakes in an attempt to stop, leaving approximately 81 feet of tire marks before impacting Wiles’ vehicle, police said.

Smith’s vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash and was towed from the scene. He was not injured.

Wiles and his passenger, 19-year-old Shavon N. McCanna, of East Brady, also escaped injury.

All three individuals were using their seat belts.

Wiles’ vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

According to police, Smith was cited for following too closely.

