 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

No Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Crash in Brady Township

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensBRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in East Brady on Thursday. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, along State Route 68, near the Outlook Inn restaurant, in Brady Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Brandon S. Smith, of Sligo, was traveling north on SR 68 in a 2009 Suzuki SX4 when he failed to see a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 18-year-old Elijah S. Wiles, of Worthington.

Wiles was stopped in the right lane and waiting to make a left turn into the Outlook Inn.

Smith applied his brakes in an attempt to stop, leaving approximately 81 feet of tire marks before impacting Wiles’ vehicle, police said.

Smith’s vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash and was towed from the scene. He was not injured.

Wiles and his passenger, 19-year-old Shavon N. McCanna, of East Brady, also escaped injury.

All three individuals were using their seat belts.

Wiles’ vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

According to police, Smith was cited for following too closely.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.