Police Investigating Theft of ATV Parts in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating the theft of ATV parts in Richland Township.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the theft occurred on Wednesday, July 20, from a barn along Master Road, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Among the items stolen were:

– Honda 3-wheeler engine;



– Nerf floorboards for a 3-wheeler;– Raptor 250 A-Arms;– Honda OEM aluminum wheels;– Various chains, sprockets, and ball joints.

The total value of the items is estimated at roughly $4,300.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.