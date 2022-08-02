 

Police Investigating Theft of ATV Parts in Richland Township

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating the theft of ATV parts in Richland Township. 

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the theft occurred on Wednesday, July 20, from a barn along Master Road, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Among the items stolen were:

– Honda 3-wheeler engine;

– Nerf floorboards for a 3-wheeler;
– Raptor 250 A-Arms;
– Honda OEM aluminum wheels;
– Various chains, sprockets, and ball joints.

The total value of the items is estimated at roughly $4,300.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.


