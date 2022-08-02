Samuel F. DeSanto, Jr., 87, of Leeper passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 31, 1935 to the late Samuel F. DeSanto, Sr. and Dorothy Dressel DeSanto.

Sam graduated from John Marshall High School in Cleveland.

He also attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

On August 20, 1983 he married Sue E. Nest, who preceded him in death on October 10, 2017.

Sam worked in auto sales for most of his life.

He worked for Guiher-Wasko-Wolf Auto sales.

Sam loved taking care of his home, he did extraordinary landscaping.

He was very artistic and loved to paint.

Sam also loved to travel.

Sam was very fond of supporting wounded warriors.

He was super friendly and caring.

Sam took care of his wife for eight years when she fell ill.

Sam is survived by nine children and nine grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty DeSanto, a child, and grandchild.

Sam’s wishes were to have a private funeral service, interment will take place in Scotch Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.