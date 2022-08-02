Rick’s Racing Roundup: Kornbau Takes Home $1,000 Top Prize at Knox Raceway
Perfect weather over the weekend made for plenty of racing on the western Pennsylvania racing circuit.
(Pictured above: Jeremy Kornbau was the big winner on Sunday at Knox Raceway. Photo by Rick Rarer.)
The weekend kicked off with another exciting Fab 4 racing program at Lernerville Speedway where AJ Flick continued his impressive season with his tenth win of 2022. Flick is currently the winningest sprint car driver in western Pa and is searching for his fifth Lernerville track title as the point chase starts to wind down.
In the late model feature, a new face found victory lane as Daryl Charlier scored his first career late model win. Jeremiah Shingledecker continued his winning ways by edging Chas Wolbert to win another big block modified feature while Chris Schneider closed out the night’s action with another pro stock win. Fab 4 racing returns this Friday at Lernerville highlighted by the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series.
After the hugely successful SRX visit a week earlier where Chase Elliott picked up the win over Tony Stewart, Sharon Speedway returned to action Saturday with another installment of their Super Series highlighted by the 410 sprint cars. Ninth-place starter George Hobaugh scored his first sprint car win of the season in a thriller. Hobaugh would edge Dan Shetler in nearly a photo finish to take home the top prize.
Other winners Saturday included the “Seneca Slider” Bobby Whitling who also got his first win of 2022 in the pro stock main. JC Boyer became a first-time winner in the RUSH modifieds with a last-lap pass while Jeremy Double became the first repeat winner of the season in the Econo Mod division. This Saturday at Sharon Speedway, it will be another Super Series event featuring the popular 410 sprint cars again.
(Pictured above: The ‘Seneca Slider’ Bobby Whitling, on his way to his first win of the season. Photo by Rick Rarer.)
After a rainy Sunday night a week earlier, both Knox Raceway and Tri-City Raceway were both in action under sunny skies this past Sunday. At Tri-City Raceway it was surprise invader Tim Shaffer who stole the show. The former All-Star champion and Knoxville Nationals winner dominated the sprint car feature, taking the win over AJ Flick and Jack Sodeman Jr. Shaffer indicated he plans to return to the Venango county oval again this coming Sunday.
In the modifieds, it was substitute driver Jeremiah Shingledecker filling in for Kevin Hoffman who scored the win in the Hoffman Door 00. Pat Fielding scored his first ever Tri-City win in the pro stock feature while Dylan Speer returned to victory lane in the mini stock nightcap. Tri-City will be back in action this Sunday with another four-division show highlighted by the 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds.
Racing returned to Knox Raceway, where the rescheduled Big Mav Classic, featuring the racesaver 305 sprint cars, highlighted the sprint car’s only show. Jeremy Kornbau made his first ever visit to the track a good one by winning his heat and holding off 305 ace Justin Clark in the 27-lap main event to take home the thousand-dollar top prize.
In the RUSH wingless sprint car feature, it was Gale Ruth Jr who became the first repeat winner of the season at Knox Raceway with a dominating performance. Central Pa racer Jeffrey Weaver won the micro sprint feature to close out the action for the evening. Action will return to Knox Raceway on Saturday, August 21st, when the much-anticipated return of the 410 sprint cars will highlight the card.
