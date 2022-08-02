Road Trippin’: Deer Creek Winery, Inn Featured on Ohio TV News Series
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Deer Creek Winery, B&B, and Event Center was recently featured on WTOV9’s Road Trippin’.
We are Road Trippin’ to Deer Creek Winery in Clarion County, known for its wine, of course, entertainment and a place you can stay.
Deer Creek Winery was opened in the early 2000s by husband and wife, Rhonda and Denis Brooks after Denis lost his job as a mechanical engineer.
“We were already growing raspberries on this land,” Rhonda Brooks said. “We have 100 acres here. “It’s been in my family for many years, and he got this idea to start a winery.”
Dennis drew up business plans, got multiple banks to back the business and Deer Creek Winery opened in September of 2009. And multiple retail stores began housing their wine soon after.
“We started listening to our customers driving in and finding out that they were driving in from out of town and looking for places to stay,” Brooks said. “So, as we were growing out of our winery, and people wanted music, they wanted food, we started adding on and we said why don’t we just build a bed and breakfast here.”
