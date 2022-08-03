The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

