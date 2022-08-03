Area Man Accused of Punching Victim in Face During Domestic Dispute in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for allegedly punching his boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brandon Schnarrs, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, July 26:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion was contacted around 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, by staff at a local emergency room in reference to a domestic incident reported by a known male patient. Police then responded to the hospital to speak with the victim.

The victim told police that on July 26, prior to coming to the hospital, he and his boyfriend, Brandon Schnarrs, got into a verbal argument at a residence along South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Borough. The victim related the argument was in the living room and turned physical when Schnarrs struck him in the face with a closed fist, the complaint states.

After being struck, the victim explained he staggered backward and remembered his nose “gushing blood.” He then told a friend to call 9-1-1, and was then taken to the hospital, the complaint indicates.

While at the hospital, police observed the victim with blood on both hands. The victim stated this was from him attempting to stop his nose from bleeding after Schnarrs struck him. Police also observed a small fresh cut to his nose, as well as fresh red marks under his left eye and left temple, which the victim said was a result of Schnarrs’ punch, the complaint notes.

The victim signed a release of medical records to police, and in those, a doctor concluded that the victim suffered bilateral nasal bone fractures, the complaint states.

Police then went to the residence to arrest Schnarrs for the domestic violence-related charges, but he was not at this residence. Police were then able to contact Schnarrs, who related he was at work and will not be off until approximately 5:00 a.m.

Due to the fact that this was a domestic violence incident, and Schnarrs was unable to be immediately apprehended, police requested a warrant be issued for his arrest, the complaint states.

Schnarrs was arraigned at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $1,000.00 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, at 1:45 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.