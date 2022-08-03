Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren formerly of Marienville, passed away on Monday August 1, 2022, in her home after an extended illness.

Barb was born in Erie, on May 3, 1950, the daughter of the late Dean J. and June M. (Covert) Shipe.

She was a Warren resident most of her life and enjoyed vacationing with her sisters and family to the beach, reading, loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionally knew her as “MiMi”.

Barb also loved the holidays and spending time with everyone.

She was employed in her earlier years as a child caregiver, worked as a receptionist for Peg Toner, worked in the cafeteria at United Refining, and worked with Grace United Methodist Church’s after school program.

Barb is survived by her husband of 53 years, Vergil F. Hulings, of Warren; one daughter Becky A. Ickert, Warren; five grandchildren Ashley (Hulings) Mayfield, Colby Hulings, Zachary Ickert, Emily Ickert, and Janey Ickert; four great grandchildren Ayden Mayfield, Nolan Mayfield, Nhiko Hulings, and Greyson Hulings; siblings Susan Frost and husband Tony of Mercer, Jane Hoover of Franklin, Cyndi Dorsett and husband Tim of Warren, Mary Kay Shipe (Darrell) of Marienville, Deb Nesbella of McDonough, GA, and Tom Shipe and wife Clare of Marienville; and special friend Elizabeth Newton of Hiram, GA.

She was preceded in death by her son Mark D. Hulings; and her brother in law Stephen Nesbella.

Family and friends will be received at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc., 304 East St. Warren PA, on Friday August 5, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, where a funeral service will follow there at 11:00 am.

Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Hospice of Warren County, 1 Main Ave. Warren, PA 16365.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

