BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 @ 06:08 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

plane-crashSENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Wednesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area.

(Photos by Isaiah Dunham.)

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.

Franklin-based State Police declined to provide information to exploreVenango.com; however, they told The Derrick that the pilot said the plane got caught in the wind as it was approaching from the south and attempting to land in the field.

The plane sustained damage to its wings and front end.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Community Ambulance were also dispatched.

No one was injured in the accident, according to the dispatcher.

The scene was cleared around 3:22 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

