BREAKING NEWS: Rimersburg’s Hayden Smith Wins the High Jump at AAU Junior Olympics

GREENSBORO, N.C. (EYT/D9) — Hayden Smith is a national champion.

The Rimersburg native and incoming junior at Union High School cleared 6 feet, 10.75 inches to place first at the AAU Junior Olympic Games Wednesday afternoon.

Smith, who won a PIAA title in the event in May, bested a field of 80 jumpers from across the nation.

Herman Batiste of Jackson, La., was second at 6-8.75.

Smith qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic Games by clearing 6-10 at a qualifier in Charleston, W.Va. in June.

More to come.

