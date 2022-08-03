Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Berry Splash Smoothies

This fruity smoothie is loaded with calcium and antioxidants!

Ingredients

1/4 cup fat-free milk

1 cup cherry yogurt



2 cups frozen unsweetened mixed berries1/4 cup fresh blueberries, dividedSugar, optional3 tablespoons vanilla yogurt

Directions

-In a blender, combine the milk, cherry yogurt, mixed berries, half of the blueberries, and sugar if desired; cover and process until smooth. Stir if necessary. Pour into chilled glasses. Spoon vanilla yogurt over the top; sprinkle with remaining blueberries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

