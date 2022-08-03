Clarion Hospital Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, July 25, 2022.



Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update August 1, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 07/31/2022: 24,204

Test obtained at CH: 18,678

Positives: 5,046

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 07/31/2022: 114,143

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,775

Positives: 18,758

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/01/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 18 patients. 0 suspected. 18 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

