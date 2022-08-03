Clarion University to Host COVID-19 Testing Site Through September 9

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University will offer free COVID-19 testing for ages two and up through Friday, September 9.

The testing will take place Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the back entrance of Eagle Commons – Lot H, located at 840 Wood Street, in Clarion Borough.

No appointment is needed, and free parking is available.

Patients can be symptomatic or not, and take a PCR Test, a rapid-antigen test, or a take-home test kit.

The testing is co-sponsored by AMI Healthcare and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

