Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional (Educational Assistant)

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is anticipating eight positions to be available as a Paraprofessional (Educational Assistant).

Positions that will be working in Venango (3-4 positions), Forest (1-2 positions) & Clarion (3-4 positions) counties in IU6 classrooms, exact locations will be determined on August 1 after the Annual Bid Meeting for current staff members. The students are in Autism, Multi-Handicapped, and Emotional Support classrooms. Current openings are in the following schools: West Forest, Valley Grove Elementary, Oil City 7th Street, Franklin HS, Keystone Elementary, North Clarion Elementary and HS, Union HS, and Redbank Intermediate School.

These positions are full-time positions (184 days) working in Special Education. Requires valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (RIU6 will provide training if needed). These are bargaining unit positions. Hours are roughly 7:30 am- 3:00 pm depending on the school schedule in the school you choose.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care; providing assistance to the instructional staff in the classroom with a focus on your assigned students; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet may include, but is not limited to, letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.