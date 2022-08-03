Featured Local Job: Regional Senior Products Agent

Burns and Burns Insurance currently has an opening for a Regional Senior Products Agent.

Job Location: Clarion, PA, 16214, USA

Job Category: Insurance Sales

Job Type: Full-Time



Job Description

THERE IS NO CEILING TO YOUR SUCCESS!

Burns and Burns Insurance is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about their customers. With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients.

Salary: $40,000.00 – $60,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Family-oriented environment/ culture

Vacation and sick time

Paid holidays

401K & profit sharing Health insurance, flexible spending account, group life insurance, long-term disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, Burns and Burns represents over 60 carriers, which means they are able to assist their clients with more options to best fit their needs

EEOC

Responsibilities:

New Sales:

Identifies and develops insurance prospects and appropriate markets

Responds to referrals quickly and effectively

Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs

Creates and maintains client or prospect lists

Designs insurance plans and recommends coverages to clients

Creates insurance proposals; makes sales presentations to prospective and existing clients on new and renewal business

Completes and submits applications and related documentation to appropriate insurance markets

Prepares, requests, and delivers binders to insureds

Educates clients concerning agency payment expectations and cancellation procedures

Asks for referrals from insureds to help generate new business

Develop a deep knowledge on the differences between a variety of Medicare carriers to ensure that you are placing clients in the plan that best fits their needs

Retention and Continuous Marketing:

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction

Explains coverages and exclusions and documents explanations on automated file for future reference

Develops a book of business that is profitable for both the agency and the carrier

Reviews existing policy coverages, at least annually, to upgrade accounts and remarket, if necessary

Assists service staff to collect client information in preparation of schedules of insurance, summaries, and renewal proposals

Reviews appropriate policy change requests and other account activity

Documents automated file as appropriate. Uses each client contact as an opportunity for coverage review and marketing of need covered

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

Accepts and handles any duties/prospects as assigned by agency management

Personal and Organizational Development:

Participates in sales meetings

Identifies training needs with assistance from managers. Develops a personal improvement plan, and take responsibility for learning and improving technical and sales skills regularly

Reads and interprets technical manuals and insurance information from carriers, vendors, publishers, etc

Responsible for passing ALL yearly federal (AHIP) and carrier-specific exams relating to Medicare sales

Continuously improve through feedback

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales, and status reports

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments

Requirements:

Education: High school diploma

Experience: Insurance experience is a plus.

Life & health license required.

As well as:

Strong time management skills

Attention to detail-job requires being careful about details and completing tasks thoroughly

Integrity – job requires being honest and ethical

Concern for others-job requires being sensitive to others’ needs, feelings, and being helpful on the job

Adaptability – job requires being open to change and to consider variety in the workplace

Initiative – job requires a willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges

Interested individuals may apply by submitting his/or her resume to Bree Daugherty at [email protected]

