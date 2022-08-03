Hundreds Attend ‘National Night Out’ Events in Clarion, Knox as Police Aim to Bolster Relationships

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Police, first responders, and hundreds of community members were met with great weather in Clarion and Knox Tuesday as they celebrated National Night Out, a nationwide campaign that aims to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and communities.

(National Night Out in Clarion County. Photos by Adrian Weber.)

“I was delightfully surprised,” said Knox Police Chief Nicole Bauer, regarding the attendance of the 3rd annual National Night Out event in Knox, Pennsylvania.

After the singing of the national anthem, the Knox community partook in numerous activities. Fire trucks, police vehicles, K9 units, and helicopters were showcased and available to the community for interaction.

Stilt walkers and jugglers entertained in the community affair as well.

This was Clarion’s first time holding the event, and similar to Knox, had a variety of vehicles arranged along Main Street. As well as a performing musician, face painting, a dunk tank, and balloons for the kids.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout,” said Clarion Police Chief Bill Peck. “I think the kids really had a good time interacting with law enforcement and emergency and fire personnel.”

“I think even the parents had fun.”

Stations set up with tables and tents where you could interact with certain sections of law enforcement were abundant, including game wardens and liquor enforcement officers. Firefighters and police officers, state and local, met with the local community members and handed out prizes to lucky winners.

Kids climbed in and out of fire trucks and got the chance to use the hoses with the assistance of a professional. McGruff the Crime Dog was spotted at the Knox event, and Smokey the Bear was seen greeting people in Clarion.

Chris Burlingame, of Clarion, was happy to see locals come together and make the most out of Main Street on a summer evening.

“Stuff like this needs to happen more often,” said Burlingame.

Both Police Department Chiefs were grateful for those who helped sponsor the event.

“Great thanks to our local businesses and sponsors, this would not happen without them and their generosity,” said Bauer.

Peck echoed her gratitude, “We couldn’t do this without the great businesses and donations we got. It was unbelievable… This is what you get when the community comes together.”

The “National Night Out” campaign promotes police-community partnerships and community camaraderie to help make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

During this community-building campaign, neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other events, with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.

