Jeffrey Lynn Harris, 57 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on July 30th at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 3rd, 1964, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Harris and Patricia Ann Florence Harris.

Jeff attended Ida Public schools in Ida, Michigan, where he grew up.

Jeff loved the outdoors. He enjoyed being active, walking through the pines, and hunting.

He liked watching dirt bike races behind his house every year and had a passion for cooking.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Harris, his mother Patricia Ann Florence Harris, his stepmother, Mary Harris, and his brother, Dennis Harris.

He is survived by his daughters, Merina Harris (Shay), and Gabby Hill (Ryan), a son, Eric Fahse, a stepdaughter Mandy Miller (Mike), 3 grandsons, Caden, Keenan, and Jaxton, 1 granddaughter, Everly, 2 brothers, Steve Harris (Jeni) and Edward Harris (Kathy), 2 sisters, Tammy Wolfe (Will) and Glenda Elmes (Dan), and numerous Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

