Pennsylvanians​ Who Qualify for Rebates on Property Taxes, Rent Paid in 2021​ to Receive One-Time Bonus

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that older Pennsylvanians ​and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated.

A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law.

Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. This means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 (up from a previous maximum of $975).

Gov. Wolf made these one-time bonus rebates possible by introducing a proposal earlier this year that called for using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide additional support to Pennsylvanians who benefit from the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Approximately $140 million in ​ARPA​ funding will be used to fund the one-time bonus rebates.

“As I said when I introduced this proposal, this is a commonsense way to deliver a portion of Pennsylvania’s federal COVID-19 relief funding to some of our most vulnerable residents across the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “By using this money for a one-time infusion of funding for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, we can improve the lives of Pennsylvanians who are still recovering in many ways from the pandemic. Many of the Pennsylvanians who participate in this program are on a fixed income, and a boosted payment this year will help keep people in their homes during a time of rising inflation and higher costs.”

“We want claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program to know that they do not need to take any additional action to receive their one-time bonus rebates,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “If you are a claimant who has already filed your application form for the 2021 claim year, the Department of Revenue will take care of everything on the back end to ensure you get the extra money you are entitled to. If you are an eligible Pennsylvanian who has not yet filed an application, there is still plenty of time to do so. The application deadline was recently extended to Dec. 31, 2022.”

When Will Bonus Rebates Be Distributed?

The Department of Revenue anticipates that bonus rebates will start being mailed and sent via direct deposit in early September.

– As of mid-August, if you are a claimant who has already received your original rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you will receive your additional bonus rebate in a one-time payment. The rebate will be delivered through the same method (check or direct deposit) that you elected on your original application form.

– As of mid-August, if you are (a) an eligible claimant whose 2021 rebate application is still being processed; or (b) an eligible claimant who has not yet submitted your 2021 rebate application form, you will receive a combined rebate (original + bonus) in a one-time payment. You will receive your combined rebate through the same method you elected on your original application form (check or direct deposit).

The processing of rebates — and bonus rebates — will continue through the end of the year, as additional applications are received. The department will work as quickly as possible to ensure that applications are processed for payment in a timely manner.

What Do You Need to Do to Receive Your Bonus Rebate?

If you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program who has already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you do not need to take any further action. The Department of Revenue will take care of everything on the back end to ensure that you receive your original rebate and bonus rebate for the 2021 claim year.

For eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application, you are encouraged to do so. Eligible Pennsylvanians can do this online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account (username/password). Claimants may also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

Answers to other frequently asked questions about the one-time bonus rebates are available by visiting One-Time Bonus Rebates on the Department of Revenue’s website.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants may also visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information on the program, including income limits and historical background.

