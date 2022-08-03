Police: Man Cashes Fraudulent $8,600 Check, Uses Money to Buy Bitcoin

FOXBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 67-year-old man reportedly cashed a check for $8,600.00 that he received fraudulently and then used the money to buy Bitcoin.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Jasper Jefferson Carlisle, of Purvis, Mississippi.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Monday, August 1, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, the secretary of a local utility company received an email that appeared to be her employer requesting money on Monday, May 16. The email requested that she send a check in the amount of $8,601.00 for administrative expenses to “Jay Carlisle at 1265 Purvis Oloh Road, Purvis, Mississippi.”

On May 18, the check was mailed to the above address, the complaint states.

Upon realization that it was a fraudulent email, an attempt was made to stop the check, but it was unsuccessful, the complaint indicates.

On July 7, around 11:00 p.m., police interviewed Jasper Carlisle via phone. Prior to asking questions, Miranda warnings were read, and Carlisle agreed to take part in the interview.

Carlisle told police he received a check from (the utility company) for $8,601.00 in the middle of June and that he deposited the check into his checking account, the complaint notes.

Carlisle further told police he waited for at least a week before using the money to purchase BitCoin through the website “BitCoinAddress.com,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, at no point did Carlisle attempt to correct a false impression, which he reinforced by accepting a signed written check totaling $8,601.00 for alleged administrative expenses from the utility company.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing on the following charge:

– Theft by Deception – Fail to Correct, Felony 3

